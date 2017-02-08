4-alarm fire breaks out in Upper East Side building

A large four-alarm fire broke out in a building on New York City's Upper East Side Wednesday.The FDNY said the started at around 9:50 a.m. in the basement of Firenze Ristorante, which is at the street level of a five-story building on Second Avenue near East 83rd Street in the Yorkville section.The fire apparently spread to floors above, extending to four alarms before it was brought under control by noon.Authorities said 140 firefighters from 33 units responded.No injuries were reported, but neighboring buildings and businesses also suffered minor damage.