Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old.According to the New York City Police Department, the boy was brought to Lutheran Medical Center in Sunset Park Saturday morning by his 25-year-old mother.Police said the infant's body showed signs of bruising. The child, identified as Dameen Mohammed, of Staten Island, was pronounced dead at the hospital.Police responded to the hospital around 6:30 a.m. He lived in the New Springfield section.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.