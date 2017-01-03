7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: Red-light camera confounds New Jersey couple
EMBED </>More News Videos

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda took up a family's fight over a red light ticket.

By
FARMINGVILLE, New York (WABC) --
A family from New Jersey was fighting a a ticket over a red-light camera that caught them red-handed going through a Long Island intersection against the light. The point of contention? They were in a funeral procession being led by police.

It wasn't so much the money as it was the principle. After all, how do you get tagged for a red-light violation even when the video shows your four-way flashers on and funeral signs in your vehicle that is following a hearse led by police?

The video was shot by a red-light camera in Farmingville, where Horseblock Road crosses North Ocean Avenue. It shows the light turn red before Erin Short rolls right through, but she and her husband Matt had a very good reason.

"That what you do in a funeral procession, any other procession," she said. "That's what you do. You go through the lights because the police is there to escort you."

The couple was on their way to their Uncle Bob's funeral, and Robert Lynch was a father of four and a longtime police officer. The video shows one of the many police cruisers escorting the procession, but just weeks after the funeral, they received a violation.

"Matt's like, 'You got a ticket,'" Erin said. "I said, 'There's no way I ran a red light.' He said, 'In Long Island?' I said, 'OMG, that was during the funeral procession.'"

The only options were to either pay the fine or dispute it in person, in court. So Erin called, thinking the circumstances would be easy to explain.

"I said, 'Is there any way I can get this dismissed?'" Matt said. "And they informed me, even if it's a funeral procession, you have to appear in court."

But since the Shorts live in Lincoln Park, taking the day off work to make the 114-mile round-trip trek to Suffolk County just wasn't worth the time or the fine.

"It would essentially be an entire day out of our lives to go and fight this $80 charge," Matt said.

So just before Christmas, they made another call, to 7 On Your Side. We contacted the Red Light Safety Program in Suffolk County and requested it take a second look.

"This is an official letter from the county saying they did dismiss the ticket without us having to go to court," Erin said.

The citation was dropped and fines dismissed.

"Thank you so much 7 On Your Side," Erin said. "I really appreciate it. You guys are awesome."

Starting Tuesday in Suffolk County, drivers will be able to dispute red light violations by phone. They can tell their side of the story and ask for review by calling the phone number on the ticket. County officials want us to underscore that if you're driving in a funeral procession, unless there's a police officer at the intersection, you should obey traffic laws.
Related Topics:
news7 On Your Sidered light camerasFarmingvilleNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Need 7 On Your Side? Contact Nina Pineda here!
7 top consumer traps of 2016 and the easy ways to beat them
7 tips for hassle-free holiday returns
7 On Your Side: Don't fall for this iTunes gift card scam
More 7 On Your Side
NEWS
Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
Exclusive: 2015 Suffolk Marathon funds not yet given to veterans
Teacher fatally struck by SUV, school bus in Brooklyn
Edison school gutted by fire in 2014 reopens in new building
More News
Top Stories
Teacher fatally struck by SUV, school bus in Brooklyn
More than 50 rats removed from store on Long Island
Exclusive: 2015 Suffolk Marathon funds not yet given to veterans
Exclusive: Victim slashed in Manhattan mugging speaks out
Customer asks for special request during food order delivery
Twin pulls fallen dresser off his brother
Principal: Girl killed by stray bullet was 'shining star'
Show More
Elderly woman found mysteriously injured at apartment in Deer Park
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
Staten Island woman of 'leash couple' fame missing
Gov. Cuomo calls for free tuition at NY public colleges
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
More than 50 rats removed from store on Long Island
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video