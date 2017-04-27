NEWS

8-year-old boy killed by falling planter box in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An 8-year-old boy was struck by a planter box in Marine Park, Brooklyn, on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in front of a two-story home on Ryder Street around 5:25 p.m.

Kevin Reilly was apparently trying to climb up the window of the home when he grabbed onto the planter box.

It then fell on his head.



Reilly was rushed to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is an active police investigation underway.

Related Topics:
newsfallchild deathMarine ParkNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect allegedly chased Delaware state trooper before shooting him
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge set to open with light show
Obama administration reviewed Flynn's security clearance, Trump WH says
Final farewell: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More News
Top Stories
Final farewell: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
19-year-old man fatally stabbed in Queens internet cafe
Police: Captive woman found crying in pit in neighbor's shed
Delta passenger kicked off flight after bathroom emergency
Hiker rescued after 47 days in Nepal survived on salt, water
Standoff ends with suspected Delaware cop shooter dead
EXCLUSIVE: Was fatigue a factor in January LIRR crash?
Show More
Punctured tank leaves NJ backyard covered in oily mess
Mom and 6 sons cut their hair, donate it to kids in need
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge set to open with light show
Bayonne students walk out to protest 300 layoffs amid budget crisis
United reaches 'amicable' settlement with doctor dragged off flight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos