8-year-old boy killed by falling planter box in Brooklyn

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --An 8-year-old boy was struck by a planter box in Marine Park, Brooklyn, on Thursday afternoon.
It happened in front of a two-story home on Ryder Street around 5:25 p.m.
Kevin Reilly was apparently trying to climb up the window of the home when he grabbed onto the planter box.
It then fell on his head.
Reilly was rushed to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There is an active police investigation underway.