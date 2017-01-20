  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Raw pool coverage of today's events
9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target
Surveillance video (WABC)

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The search is on for two men that police say robbed a 9-year-old boy at a Target in Brooklyn.

The incident happened on January 10 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the Atlantic Terminal Mall.

Police say that the boy was shopping in the store when he was approached by the two strangers.

The two men then began speaking with the boy and convinced him to leave the store.

Once they were outside, one of the men placed his hand over the boy's mouth while the other stole $282 from the boy's pocket.

The victim didn't sustain any injuries from this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.
