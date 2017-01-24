NEWS

North Carolina 911 dispatcher rescues woman locked in trunk
EMBED </>More News Videos

Tim Medlin

By
SMITHFIELD, North Carolina --
A 911 dispatcher's quick thinking may have saved a life or prevented a more serious crime. It happened in Johnston County, North Carolina, as a woman was locked in the trunk of car going down the interstate.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, January 14, Johnston County 911 Shift Supervisor Tim Medlin got a 911 cell phone call from a woman who said she'd been kidnapped from Raleigh and put in the trunk of a car, which was traveling down the highway.

At that point, the car was headed east on I-40 nearing the I-95 interchange. Dispatchers had that information from a cell phone tracking device, but the caller wasn't able to tell them anything else valuable before the call was lost.

She didn't answer when they called back, and that's when Medlin had an idea. Dispatchers had a cell phone to notify supervisors if the land lines went out, and he decided to use it to text the woman who called.

She responded, told them she knew the man driving, and was likely headed to Fayetteville. Dispatchers sent Fayetteville police to the address, where they arrested Nicholas Mattevi and charged him with false imprisonment.

There was huge sigh of relief in the Johnston County 911 center.

"Okay, they're out with her. They've got them. They've confirmed that they've got them. We're like, 'Okay, this is over with. It's done. I can go home. I can go to bed. We've done our job,'" Medlin said.

The phone that Medlin used is an old flip phone. His boss said he's going to buy a smart phone for the team so if it ever happens again, they'll have a keyboard.
Related Topics:
news911 call
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ryan Invites Trump to Address Joint Session of Congress
Trump Asks James Comey to Stay on as FBI Director
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton eyes fast return to work after collapse
Woman, 2 Young Children Missing After Blind Date
More News
Top Stories
Nor'easter causes damage, knocks out power to area
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
Bronx carbon monoxide leak sends 13 to the hospital
'SNL' writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Here's how to get a free burger from Shake Shack
AccuWeather Alert: Windy, rainy and raw
NJ Transit warns riders of slow commute due to weather
Show More
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton eyes fast return to work after collapse
Police hunt for gunman after Paterson gas station attendant murdered
UK government loses Brexit case, must consult Parliament
New video shows 'El Chapo' in Mexican prison hours before extradition to U.S.
More News
Top Video
Nor'easter causes damage, knocks out power to area
Bronx carbon monoxide leak sends 13 to the hospital
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Winds, rain, and flooding wreak havoc as coastal storm moves through NY area
More Video