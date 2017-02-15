NEWS

Alanis Morissette's LA home robbed of $2 million in jewelry

EMBED </>More News Videos

About $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from the Brentwood home of singer Alanis Morrisette.

By ABC7.com staff
BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Thieves hit the Brentwood home of singer Alanis Morissette, getting away with some $2 million worth of jewelry, according to police.

Officials say the burglars broke into the house last Thursday and removed a safe which contained $2 million worth of jewelry and other items.

Morissette was not home at the time.

The house appears to be in a secured area behind a tall fence.

Police do not have a description of any suspects.

Morissette joins other celebrities hit by burglars in the past few months, including Nicki Minaj and former Laker Derek Fisher.

This is the second major financial hit the singer has taken recently. Last month, her business manager admitted to embezzling $4.8 million from Morissette.
Related Topics:
newscelebrityburglaryresidential burglaryjewelry theft
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Contact between Trump campaign, Russian intel officials would be 'game changer,' GOP senator says
Explaining the Logan Act that Dems say Mike Flynn may have violated
Trump associates communicated with suspected Russian intel officers: Sources
1-month-old's death a homicide, under investigation
More News
Top Stories
Trump associates communicated with suspected Russian intel officers: Sources
Infection caused by rat urine in Bronx kills 1, sickens 2 others
3 men arrested, accused of threatening 7-Eleven clerk
Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster
Kate Upton is SI's swimsuit queen again
Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
1-month-old's death a homicide, under investigation
Show More
Woman arrested in mysterious death of N. Korean leader's half brother
Home evacuated after carbon monoxide leak at Croton-on-Hudson
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
Pregnant woman tased by police during Bronx scuffle
NYC warns of fake ICE agents scamming undocumented immigrants
More News
Top Video
Infection caused by rat urine in Bronx kills 1, sickens 2 others
President Trump to meet with Israeli prime minister
Hidden New York: Rare access to the Frick Museum
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video