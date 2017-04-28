PENN STATION

Amtrak, New Jersey Transit heads grilled on Penn mess

Anthony Johnson is in Trenton, New Jersey with the very latest on the story.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
The heads of Amtrak and New Jersey Transit are slated to face New Jersey lawmakers who want answers about recent rail problems at New York's Penn Station that have created chaos for commuters.

A joint committee in Trenton on Friday heard from Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman and NJ Transit Executive Director Steve Santoro.

Moorman issued a statement in response to Friday's testimony.

"None of us can tolerate a future where service disruptions like these will be more and more a part of our lives. Amtrak is the owner and operator of the Northeast Corridor and we understand our responsibilities. We will work jointly with our partners to do what we must to improve the condition of the infrastructure now. But there's a longer term goal that we must all keep in mind - and that is staying vocal, staying united, and working together to pursue our common aim of getting the Gateway Program built, so that Penn Station and the Northeast Corridor have the capacity they will need to serve this region for decades to come."

Moorman announced Thursday Amtrak would perform extensive repair work at the station this summer to upgrade aging equipment and said that would create more delays, but didn't give specifics.

Hundreds of thousands of commuters have endured delays lately due to two derailments and train breakdowns in the tunnels leading into Penn Station.

Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has threatened to withhold the state's required payments to Amtrak over the recent infrastructure failures.
