An Amtrak train was stuck for up to four hours in the Bronx due to an overhead wire problem.Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 66 got stuck at 3 a.m. Friday. It began moving again by 7:30 a.m.While the train was stopped in the Bronx, it had emergency lighting, but no heat or power. There were 173 passengers on board.It appears the delay was caused by wires on top of the train getting tangled.Amtrak sent a rescue train that pushed the disabled train to Metro North's New Rochelle Station. Passengers waited in New Rochelle for another Amtrak train to take them to Boston."Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 66, operating from Washington, DC, to Boston had an overhead power issue earlier this morning. Crews restored power to the train at 7:10 am, and the train was on the move around 7:30 am.," said Amtrak in an official statement.