NEWS

Amtrak train stuck in Bronx for 4 hours without heat or power

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
An Amtrak train was stuck for up to four hours in the Bronx due to an overhead wire problem.

Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 66 got stuck at 3 a.m. Friday. It began moving again by 7:30 a.m.

While the train was stopped in the Bronx, it had emergency lighting, but no heat or power. There were 173 passengers on board.

It appears the delay was caused by wires on top of the train getting tangled.

Amtrak sent a rescue train that pushed the disabled train to Metro North's New Rochelle Station. Passengers waited in New Rochelle for another Amtrak train to take them to Boston.

"Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 66, operating from Washington, DC, to Boston had an overhead power issue earlier this morning. Crews restored power to the train at 7:10 am, and the train was on the move around 7:30 am.," said Amtrak in an official statement.
Related Topics:
newsamtraktraffic delaybronx newsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tractor-trailer flips on Van Wyck in Queens
A Timeline of Trump's Immigration Executive Order and Legal Challenges
Trump Calls Ruling Blocking Executive Order a 'Political Decision'
Manhole fire in Brooklyn knocks out power to buildings
More News
Top Stories
Commuters brace themselves after being walloped by winter snow
Tractor-trailer flips on Van Wyck in Queens
VIDEO: Live snowstorm coverage from Queens
Manhole fire in Brooklyn knocks out power to buildings
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Plane bound for Buenos Aires suffers engine fire at JFK, sources say
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
How public transit, airports impacted by NY-area snowstorm
Show More
U.S. appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban; Pres. Trump fires back
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51
Martha Stewart got stuck in the snow, and the internet had some fun with it
NY governor helps stranded driver during storm
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos