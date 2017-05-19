Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner is expected to plead guilty Friday in New York.Weiner will plead to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.He has been under investigation for text messages sent to an underage girl in North Carolina.Weiner turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning and is at 26 Federal Plaza. He will be moved to federal court at 500 Pearl St. for an 11 a.m. arraignment.The federal charge to which Weiner is pleading this morning comes with a sentence of zero to 10 years and may require Weiner to register as a sex offender depending on the judge's discretion.Since 2016, Weiner has been investigated for sending lewd text messages to a girl in North Carolina. When agents searched his computer they found emails from Weiner's estranged wife, Huma Abedin.The two investigations - into Weiner and into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server - briefly collided and caused then-FBI Director James Comey to publicly reveal agents had reopened the Clinton case days before the election. His online behavior first cost him his career in Congress, but he was on the verge of a comeback win in the Democratic primary for NYC mayor when his continued sexting was revealed despite earlier pledges he had overcome the compulsion.