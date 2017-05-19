ANTHONY WEINER

Anthony Weiner to plead guilty on obscene material charge

Democratic mayoral hopeful Anthony Weiner makes his concession speech at Connolly's Pub in midtown Tuesday, September 10, 2013 in New York. (AP Photo/Jin Lee)

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner is expected to plead guilty Friday in New York.

Weiner will plead to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

He has been under investigation for text messages sent to an underage girl in North Carolina.

Weiner turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning and is at 26 Federal Plaza. He will be moved to federal court at 500 Pearl St. for an 11 a.m. arraignment.

The federal charge to which Weiner is pleading this morning comes with a sentence of zero to 10 years and may require Weiner to register as a sex offender depending on the judge's discretion.

Since 2016, Weiner has been investigated for sending lewd text messages to a girl in North Carolina. When agents searched his computer they found emails from Weiner's estranged wife, Huma Abedin.

The two investigations - into Weiner and into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server - briefly collided and caused then-FBI Director James Comey to publicly reveal agents had reopened the Clinton case days before the election. His online behavior first cost him his career in Congress, but he was on the verge of a comeback win in the Democratic primary for NYC mayor when his continued sexting was revealed despite earlier pledges he had overcome the compulsion.
Related Topics:
newsanthony weinerchatNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANTHONY WEINER
Weiner's online chats with girl, 15, questioned in 2 states
Feds issue subpoena for Anthony Weiner's cellphone
15-year-old girl says she chatted with Anthony Weiner
Children's Services investigating Anthony Weiner's interactions with son
More anthony weiner
NEWS
Woman killed, 22 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Trump to embark on first foreign trip as president
ANALYSIS: Trump launches bold foreign trip, with pitfalls aplenty
Trump denies telling Comey to back off, bashes former FBI director
More News
Top Stories
Officials: Man accused of running over Times Square pedestrians heard 'voices'
Police: Man attacks 2 others for making catcalls at woman
Coast Guard suspends search for missing in Bahamas plane crash
WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg posts video of Harvard acceptance in 2002
Trump heads overseas, turmoil in his wake
Assange still wanted in Britain, after rape investigation dropped in Sweden
Basquiat painting sold for record $110.5M at auction
Show More
Pedestrian killed in apparent Copiague hit-and-run
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos