NEWS

Anti-Muslim poster taped up outside cultural center at Rutgers

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jim Dolan reports from New Brunswick.

By
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The Paul Robeson Cultural Center on the Rutgers University campus is designed for inclusion and acceptance.

"They definitely put it here because they wanted to start some trouble," said Raylon Martinez, a student.

A poster was taped up right outside the building overnight with a message of hate aimed right at Muslims.

"I go there for my prayers, a lot of people go there for their prayers, and to know that someone put it there to make sure that we could all see it, you know, it doesn't make you feel good," said Malhan, a student.

The poster, which comes from an alt right group called American Vanguard, appeared on other campuses Tuesday.

One at the University of Texas it was taken down and Rutgers issued a statement saying, "The contents of the flyer violate the values and ideals for which Rutgers stands. We strongly condemn this kind of speech and are appalled that our Muslim community was targeted in this way."

"It just scares me to see things happening like this, and myself coming from a Latino background, I don't know what's going to happen," said Ezio, a student.

"The fact that there's something degrading another person's background, their religious beliefs, it's so messed up," said Ben Sloman, a student.

There was another response, too. On the window adjacent to where the flyer was posted. A hundred flyers of love and acceptance, students attempt to drown out the voice of hate.

"That's what this country stands for and it's given us the chance to show what Muslims stand for and in this country the minorities and the Muslims are standing together and staying together," said Mohammad Asker, a student.

"It's a way to retaliate peacefully," Malhan said.
Related Topics:
newshate crimehate crime investigationmuslimsrutgers universityNew Brunswick
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NYC warns of fake ICE agents scamming undocumented immigrants
FBI interviewed Michael Flynn about his talks with Russian envoy
A timeline of Michael Flynn's interactions with Russia that cost him his job
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
More News
Top Stories
Bacterial infection caused by rat urine in Bronx kills 1, sickens 2 others
Pedro Hernandez guilty in murder, kidnapping of Etan Patz
Pregnant woman tased by police during Bronx scuffle
NYC warns of fake ICE agents scamming undocumented immigrants
Harrison Ford involved in incident with passenger jet
Family, friends mourn murdered Ohio State student
Frozen body found inside newly purchased Bronx home
Show More
Fire destroys at least 12 boats at marina in New Jersey
Baby girl born in parking lot of Brookdale Hospital
Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty in aiding terror attack
FBI doubles reward to $20,000 in murder of ABC7 producer
Officials: Trump knew Flynn misled WH weeks before ouster
More News
Top Video
Bacterial infection caused by rat urine in Bronx kills 1, sickens 2 others
Hidden New York: Rare access to the Frick Museum
NYC warns of fake ICE agents scamming undocumented immigrants
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video