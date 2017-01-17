NEWS

Disciplinary trial underway for NYPD officer in Ramarley Graham shooting

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The disciplinary trial for an NYPD officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager in the Bronx got underway Tuesday.

NYPD departmental prosecutors are seeking termination for Richard Haste, who shot and killed 18-year-old Ramarley Graham inside the bathroom of his home in 2012.

"He demonstrated a total unfitness to continue as a police officer," prosecutor Beth Douglas told the presiding departmental judge. "A high-risk entry, absent an emergency, requires a slow and methodical approach. Guidelines require that officers isolate and contain a subject and call for backup."

Departmental prosecutors claim that Haste barged into Graham's home and, in fact, lost sight of him for more than three minutes. They insist that once Graham entered the house, and believing that he was armed, officers should have regarded him as a "barricaded perp," and called for the department's elite emergency services unit which specializes in high-risk entries.

"There was no circumstance that would justify the breaking down of that door," Douglas told the court, pointing out that there was no imminent danger. "No cries for help, no gunshots."

But Haste's PBA attorney, Stuart London, described his client as "a hero officer attempting to take a loaded weapon off the streets." Haste, he said, is a candidate for retraining and not termination.

A gun was never recovered from the home.

"Police work should not be subject to second-guessing," London said. "This is not a result-oriented business."

Several friends and relatives of Graham's family were in attendance in the packed courtroom on the fourth floor of NYPD Headquarters. The trial is expected to last all week, and any decision will be made by NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill. The judge's decision will be regarded as a recommendation and not a final disposition.
Manslaughter charges against Haste were thrown out.
Related Topics:
newsramarley grahamnypdofficer involved shootingbronx newsnew york cityNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Eyewitness News Update
18M Could Lose Insurance in a Year Under Obamacare Repeal: Report
Woman's remains found at trash outpost in Bronx
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Suspect charged in 13-year-old basketball star's murder
More News
Top Stories
Suspect charged in 13-year-old basketball star's murder
Woman's remains found at trash outpost in Bronx
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Deadly Superbug Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe baby toy
Officials Call Off Search for Missing Flight MH370
PD: Driver flees after chase, crash into Corvette, art gallery
Show More
3 shot, killed at Jersey City house
Trump's childhood home back to auction
Windows of NYPD car shot out with BBs
Teen robbed, threatened at knifepoint in Westbury
American Among 5 Dead in Mexico Nightclub Shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos