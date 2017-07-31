NEWS

Body found fitting description of swimmer who went missing off Point Pleasant Beach

Eyewitness News
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in Toms River confirm that a body of a female was pulled from the waters off Lavallette, New Jersey overnight.

The body fit the description of a swimmer reported missing early Sunday off Point Pleasant Beach.

The body was discovered by pedestrians walking along a beach.

The search had been called off the missing woman, 24-year-old Zuzana Oravcova from Slovakia.

The Coast Guard was notified at about 2:27 a.m. Sunday of a woman with brown hair who reportedly went missing while swimming with a friend.

The other swimmer, a man, was quickly located.

The Coast Guard launched a motorized boat from Manasaquan Inlet and the Coast Guard Air Station in Atlantic City launched a helicopter to provide an aerial search to assist the local police and fire departments.

Also involved in the search were Point Pleasant Beach Police. assisted by fire companies and dive teams from neighboring towns.

The National Weather Service had issued a warning about dangerous rip currents along the Jersey Shore this weekend. The advisory had spurred many towns to ban swimming at their beaches.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
