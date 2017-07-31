POINT PLEASANT BEACH, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities have recovered the body of a European woman who disappeared while swimming in waters off the New Jersey Jersey shore.
Point Pleasant police say the body of 24-year-old Zuzana Oravcova, of Slovakia, was found in the surf in the area of Ocean Beach II in Toms River by two residents around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
All signs indicate it was an accident and no foul play is suspected, investigators said.
Oravcova had been reported missing early Sunday off Point Pleasant Beach.
The search was suspended Sunday night.
Oravcova had been swimming with 23-year-old Thomas Kadlec, also of Slovakia, when both began struggling in the high surf.
Kadlec was able to return to shore, but Oravcova soon disappeared.
She worked at the sweet shop along the boardwalk.
The Coast Guard launched a motorized boat from Manasaquan Inlet and the Coast Guard Air Station in Atlantic City launched a helicopter to provide an aerial search to assist the local police and fire departments.
The National Weather Service had issued a warning about dangerous rip currents along the Jersey Shore this weekend. The advisory had spurred many towns to ban swimming at their beaches.
