Two people were discovered dead - a boy in the bathtub and a woman with an electric cord around her neck - inside a northern Manhattan apartment Monday morning.The discovery was made at around 8:15 a.m. at an apartment on West 153rd Street in Harlem.Sources said the 4-year-old boy was found in the bathtub, and a 36-year-old-woman -- possibly his mother -- was found with an electric cord around her neck in the living room.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.No arrests were immediately made and police were investigating the circumstances.Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.