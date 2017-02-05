NEWS

Man in West New York barricaded inside home

A man who fled during a traffic stop overnight Saturday in New Jersey is barricaded in his home.

WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are in a standoff with a man who fled during a traffic stop overnight Saturday in New Jersey, then barricaded himself in his home.

The scene was very active Sunday morning.

According to the North Bergen Police Department, around 2:40 a.m., during a motor vehicle stop on the Kennedy Boulevard border of North Bergen and West New York, the driver abandoned his car and fled.

Police pursued the unidentified man to his house in West New York where police said he shot at police and barricaded himself inside.

Several hours later, numerous police agencies were on the scene, including a SWAT team and K9 units, and officers from the West New York, North Bergen and Hudson County Sheriff's Office.

No officers were injured.

The man has prior military experience, police said, and they are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid Kennedy, Washington Street, Jackson Street and 57th Street.

The reason for the motor vehicle stop is unknown.
