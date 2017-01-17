NEWS

Bullet hits NJ Transit bus in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A NJ Transit bus was hit by at least one gunshot on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. near MLK Drive and Bidwell Avenue in Jersey City.

At least four shots fired, causing a bus window to break. It is not yet known if more than one bullet hit the bus.

The bus driver suffered an injury to his arm due to broken glass and was taken to an area hospital.

25 customers were on-board at the time of the shooting. None were injured.

Jersey City Police are investigating the shooting.
