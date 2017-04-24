Two people believed to be innocent bystanders were shot near Battery Park in Lower Manhattan Monday afternoon.The incident happened on Washington Street near Battery Place around 3:30 p.m.Authorities say a 35-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were both wounded, struck when a dispute within the park spilled out onto the street."They were walking on the street, and what happens is they get caught up in between a dispute between two males," a police spokesperson said at the scene. "These two males apparently had a dispute prior to the shooting. And that dispute led to these two bystanders being shot."The female victim, who works next door at the Center for New York City Neighborhoods, was struck in the knee and rushed to Bellevue Hospital."She was probably coming from her lunch break, and she happened to get caught in the crossfire," co-worker Felix Okema said. "She's a very, very nice person, a very friendly person. She gets alone with everybody. It's just unfortunate that she got hurt."The male was grazed in his side and went to Long Island College Hospital.Both are expected to survive.No arrests have been made, and officials say no weapons or shell casings have been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.