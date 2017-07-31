Coney Island brawl caught on camera, NYPD officer injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more on the Coney Island brawl.

By
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A violent, ugly brawl ended with eight young people in handcuffs and an NYPD officer in the hospital.

Cell phone video captured the fight Friday night on West 12th Street near Luna Park in Coney Island.

It was right around 11:30 and for some reason a large group got into a fight, fists were flying and at one point a female was on top of another, holding down her head down to the pavement with one hand and with the other delivering piercing punches.

"Clearly we need at any hour just a little more presence here, and for safety, eyes on the street late at night," said Alexandra Silversmith, Alliance for Coney Island.

Silversmith is talking about more police where the fight happened.

Monday, Eyewitness News did see officers patrolling.

The video shows the NYPD officer on the ground. Authorities tell Eyewitness News someone in this group intentionally knocked her down.

After more than a minute of chaos, another officer had to use pepper spray to break up the unruly crowd.

Back in April, there was another fight, this time a teenage boy was the target.

After that incident, more police were added to the area which is a destination for millions of people.

Officials point out, this summer has been relatively quiet with no issues on Memorial Day or Fourth of July weekends.

They believe this was an isolated flare up.

"Where it happened was actually on a city street, not within any amusement park or any venues in Coney Island," Silversmith said. "All of them do have their own security, so it's safe within their gates, but this was a city street, so Coney Island is unique because there are city streets going throughout."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsfightofficer injurednypdcaught on cameraConey IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Inside Scaramucci's short tenure as White House communications director
Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing Minnesota financial adviser
Doctor in labor delivers patient's baby
Emotionally disturbed man fatally shot by police in Brooklyn
More
Top Stories
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
Emotionally disturbed man fatally shot by police in Brooklyn
5-year-old girl among 2 struck by stray bullets
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73
Body of missing swimmer found along Jersey shore
Gov. Christie, fan get into verbal confrontation at game
Police: New Jersey man fatally stabs ex-wife
Show More
Body found in search for missing swimmer off Smith Point Beach
2 correction officers suspended after Rikers escape
Manhunt for gunmen who shot American tourist in Turks and Caicos
5 overdose, 2 fatally, in luxury Jersey City high rise
Anti-drug activist pleads guilty in Holland Tunnel weapons case
More News
Top Video
Driver undergoing evaluation after pedestrians struck in Queens
Anti-drug activist pleads guilty in Holland Tunnel weapons case
Eyewitness News Update
Manhunt for gunmen who shot American tourist in Turks and Caicos
More Video