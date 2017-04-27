PENN STATION

Amtrak's plans to update New York Penn Station may mean more delays

Candace McCowan reporting live

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Commuters who already have endured recent slowdowns at New York's Penn Station are about to hear about more potential delays.

Amtrak plans to announce Thursday morning its plan to replace aging tracks and other equipment. But Amtrak said this week that its plans to improve the aging infrastructure at Penn Station could result "in some delays and cancellations."

The move comes on the heels of several electrical and track failures at the station, the country's busiest.

Two derailments and other problems since late March have caused chaos for hundreds of thousands of commuters in New Jersey and New York's Long Island, as well as for travelers up and down the corridor between Boston and Washington.

Commuters faced rough rush hours Tuesday at Penn Station in New York, caused by a disabled Amtrak train in the morning and power problems in one of the East River tunnels later in the afternoon.

Amtrak delays and disruptions have become a common occurrence for commuters at Penn Station. The ripple effects often impact service along NJ Transit and the LIRR.

On Monday, track maintenance caused delays, and Friday, signal problems were to blame for trains running behind schedule.

"Penn Station is a debacle. It has been for decades," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Ronnie Hakim, interim executive director of the MTA, said, "Amtrak has committed to coordinating with us. We called for it. We expect it. I think ... they've heard loud and clear the frustrations."

Almost two weeks ago, a disabled NJ Transit train caused two-hour delays throughout the evening commute. Nearly a month ago, an Amtrak train derailment injured two people and completely halted service.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is encouraged to see Amtrak making the repairs but said: "We are closely monitoring the situation to make sure these repairs by Amtrak address our deepest safety concerns, and that they are done in the most timely fashion to reduce inconvenience to riders, while ensuring long-term reliability."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
newspenn stationnjtransitamtraklirrmtaNew York City
