NEWS

Crews clean up Times Square following New Year's Eve celebration
EMBED </>More News Videos

Marcus Solis has a look at the Times Square cleanup on the morning after.

By
TIMES SQUARE Manhattan (WABC) --
An estimated one million people rang in the new year in Times Square as the ball dropped.

But after the big party came the big cleanup, as crews were out early Sunday morning to clear the streets.

By 7 a.m., sanitation workers were putting the finishing touches on the efforts that began just after the ball dropped.

235 workers hit the streets with 45 collection trucks and 60 backpack blowers, along with street sweepers and hand brooms to clear away the confetti.

The cleanup is a massive undertaking that last year picked up 44 tons of debris.

Dozens of 20-ton sanitation trucks weighted with an extra 15 tons of sand blocked off streets leading to the celebration zone.
Related Topics:
newsnew year's eveTimes SquareNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New year, new baby: Parents welcome boy born just after midnight in Queens
William Christopher, actor best known as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Teen basketball player shot in Mount Vernon was innocent bystander, police say
And it's off! Second Avenue Subway on the move for the first time
More News
Top Stories
Revelers ring in start of 2017 in Times Square
Search launched for attacker after 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub
Man crossing street in Queens fatally struck by hit and run driver
Mariah Carey bungles her NYE show, stops singing
New year, new baby: Parents welcome boy born just after midnight in Queens
And it's off! Second Avenue Subway on the move for the first time
Teen basketball player shot in Mount Vernon was innocent bystander, police say
Show More
William Christopher, actor best known as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
MUST SEE VIDEO: NYPD captures trio of robbers using night vision from helicopter
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Police: Whale spotted in East River off Upper East Side
Worshipers trying to rebuild one year after West Orange church destroyed by fire
More News
Top Video
And it's off! Second Avenue Subway on the move for the first time
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2016
Father and son to be reunited after Cuomo commutes sentence after 27 years
More Video