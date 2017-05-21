Cuomo asks Trump to help with 'intolerable' situation at Penn Station

NEW YORK (WABC) --New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued a letter to President Trump, asking for federal help in the wake of the recent cummuter chaos at Penn Station.
The letter calls for the federal government to recognize the conditions at Penn Station as an emergency and provide federal assistance for the short-term construction and transportation alternatives, and facilitation of a long-term resolution for Penn Station.
Recently New Jersey state lawmakers toured Penn Station to get a first-hand look at infrastructure in desperate need of repair after an ongoing wave of delays have left commuters frustrated and angry.
And Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are pushing to privatize the transit hub.
Cuomo's letter read in part:
"While this is not a hurricane or flood it will affect as many people and businesses with dire consequences. Like a natural disaster, we didn't create it but our public offices require we address it. As in most emergencies, this is not a political issue and bipartisan officials will agree that we need immediate help. This situation affects the entire northeast region. As a New Yorker, I think you know the severity of the situation and you know that if the state has the financial and operating support, we will get the job done."
Cuomo added that, "as Amtrak's Penn Station is a critical component of the system and under federal control, we need your assistance."
The situation at Penn Station is intolerable. I'm asking @POTUS to provide emergency assistance. My full letter: https://t.co/KhHGQMS7VB pic.twitter.com/iFMOdgiFaw— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 21, 2017
Amtrak will undertake construction work this summer at Penn Station, including the spaghetti junction of tracks and switches that needed to be replaced after a train derailment last month paralyzed service on New Jersey Transit, LIRR and Amtrak lines for a week.
Amtrak officials say it will take out 25 percent of the trains during July and August. Riders who have already endured their share of delays and cancellations are bracing for an even lengthier commute.