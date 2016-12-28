  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Father accused of hitting, killing his 2-year-old son on Christmas Eve in Yonkers

(Photo of apartment via Google Maps)

Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
A father from Westchester County is under arrest, accused of hitting and killing his toddler son.

Police said Blair Robinson of Yonkers brought his unresponsive 2-year-old son to the emergency room on Christmas Eve. The child was pronounced dead a short time later.

Through their investigation, Yonkers police said they determined that the toddler suffered blunt force trauma caused by Robin striking him, and that's what resulted in the child's death.

Robinson was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree manslaughter. He's expected to be arraigned on the charges later in the day.

"This was a particularly disturbing investigation for our personnel and I credit our patrol officers and detectives for their efforts and professionalism resulting in this arrest," Police Commissioner Gardner said in a news release.

Police also said that when they went to Robinson's house Maple Street, they found the boy's mother and a 10-month-old girl - and they were in unsanitary conditions. The infant was removed from the home and turned over to Child Protective Service.
Related Topics:
newschild killedwestchester newstoddlerfather chargedYonkers
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mom dressing son in girl's clothes part of double murder motive, police say
Trump Blasts Obama for Disrupting 'Smooth Transition'
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence in at Least 9 States
Victim of NJ home invasion recounts terrifying ordeal
Times Square reconstruction finished just before New Year's Eve
More News
Top Stories
Mom dressing son in girl's clothes part of double murder motive, police say
Suspect arrested in stabbing of tourist in Midtown
Propane tank explosion in garbage truck sparks strip mall fire
Baby Jesus statue taken from Long Island church
Suspect wanted in series of Queens bank robberies
Mugshot: Intruder beaten with firewood after breaking into home
Victim of NJ home invasion recounts terrifying ordeal
Show More
New NYPD recruiting goal to make sure officers reflect NYC
Police chase 2, suspected of stealing car rims, into Irvington
2 officers hurt after Jersey City police cruiser crash
Exclusive: Day care workers acquitted in child endangerment case
Uber driver boasts of cruising through 240 consecutive green lights in NYC
More News
Photos
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
More Photos