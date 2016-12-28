A father from Westchester County is under arrest, accused of hitting and killing his toddler son.Police said Blair Robinson of Yonkers brought his unresponsive 2-year-old son to the emergency room on Christmas Eve. The child was pronounced dead a short time later.Through their investigation, Yonkers police said they determined that the toddler suffered blunt force trauma caused by Robin striking him, and that's what resulted in the child's death.Robinson was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree manslaughter. He's expected to be arraigned on the charges later in the day."This was a particularly disturbing investigation for our personnel and I credit our patrol officers and detectives for their efforts and professionalism resulting in this arrest," Police Commissioner Gardner said in a news release.Police also said that when they went to Robinson's house Maple Street, they found the boy's mother and a 10-month-old girl - and they were in unsanitary conditions. The infant was removed from the home and turned over to Child Protective Service.