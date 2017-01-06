#BREAKING: multiple victims in violent head-on crash on Boston Road in Allerton section of the #Bronx. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/1ALoNMZfUJ — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) January 6, 2017

Police have charged a 21-year-old driver following a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday in the Bronx.Tanbir Islam, 21, of the Bronx, faces charges including manslaughter, and driving while over the legal alcohol limit. Police found him at Jacobi Medical Center where he went for treatment after the wreck.The Toyota Camry, southbound on Boston Road in the Allerton section, crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic just after 9 p.m. It struck a northbound a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The force of the impact sent the vehicles into an unoccupied parked Mitsubishi Endeavor.A 21-year-old passenger in the backseat of the Toyota was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center. He has been identified as Christopher Hulse, 21, of the Bronx.The driver fled the scene on foot, police said. He was taken into custody Friday morning, and is being held on suspicion of drunk driving. Other charges are pending.Three others in the Toyota had to be extricated by the FDNY and were taken to the hospital in critical condition, although their injuries are not life threatening.The 47-year-old driver of the minivan was also taken to Jacobi Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.