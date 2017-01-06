  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
NEWS

1 dead, driver charged in Bronx multi-vehicle crash
EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reporting live (@Cland3stino/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have charged a 21-year-old driver following a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday in the Bronx.

Tanbir Islam, 21, of the Bronx, faces charges including manslaughter, and driving while over the legal alcohol limit. Police found him at Jacobi Medical Center where he went for treatment after the wreck.

The Toyota Camry, southbound on Boston Road in the Allerton section, crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic just after 9 p.m. It struck a northbound a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The force of the impact sent the vehicles into an unoccupied parked Mitsubishi Endeavor.

A 21-year-old passenger in the backseat of the Toyota was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center. He has been identified as Christopher Hulse, 21, of the Bronx.

The driver fled the scene on foot, police said. He was taken into custody Friday morning, and is being held on suspicion of drunk driving. Other charges are pending.


Three others in the Toyota had to be extricated by the FDNY and were taken to the hospital in critical condition, although their injuries are not life threatening.

The 47-year-old driver of the minivan was also taken to Jacobi Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Related Topics:
newscar crashfdnynypdNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Facebook Live beating began as friendly encounter
Savyon Zabar found murdered in Upper West Side home
Trump to Be Briefed on Russian Hacking Intelligence Report
Winter Weather to Sweep Across the Country With Rain and Snow
More News
Top Stories
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
Savyon Zabar found murdered in Upper West Side home
Police: Facebook Live beating began as friendly encounter
Girl uses Alexa to order doll house, cookies; parents shocked by delivery
NYPD: Pit bull fatally shot by officer in Bronx
Man charged after fatal car wreck in Wyandanch
New Jersey judge won't order school to put girl on boys team
Show More
Trump: 'Dishonest media' not reporting wall reimbursement
Transgender man sues hospital over hysterectomy denial
Charges filed in Staten Island police-involved shooting
2 local Kmart and Sears stores among 150 closing
Trump getting classified report on election hacking
More News
Top Video
Hate crime charges in teen's Facebook Live torture
Oscar front-runners emerge as voting begins for this year's nominees
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video