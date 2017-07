The driver accused of hitting several people before crashing into a pond in Queens is undergoing a psychological evaluation.Video showed the driver getting out of his van and wading in the pond in what appeared to be a religious robe.The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Brookville Park in Rosedale.Eyewitnesses say the van hit two pedestrians, a car and a lamp post, before careening into the water.One of the victims in the crash remains in critical condition.