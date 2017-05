Police in New Jersey are on the lookout for the person who's responsible for assaulting and robbing an elderly man.The 78-year-old man, who's name has not been released, was walking to get coffee last Friday at approximately 4 a.m. when a man shoved him to the ground and assaulted him on Elizabeth Avenue in Elizabeth.The suspect managed to take $13 before fleeing.The victim suffered swelling and a small laceration to the right side of his face after the attack.