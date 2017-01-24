BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --The NYPD is on the lookout for a suspect who robbed an elderly man on Monday in Brooklyn.
The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. just outside a senior center on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police say that the suspect began arguing with an 83-year-old man who was standing outside.
The unidentified individual then punched the victim in the head, stole the cellphone from his pocket, and got away.
The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.
Police describe the individual as being approximately 65-years-old, 6'0" tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multicolor winter knit hat, a black coat with light colored sleeves, black pants, and tan boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.