  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

Exclusive: 26-inch gap in train track near NYC poses derailment risk, expert says

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
An Eyewitness News exclusive investigation found that trains carrying dangerous chemicals are passing over a busted rail just miles from Manhattan, and an expect thinks it could result in a disaster.

Video of the train cars rolling over the missing rail shows clearly the potential danger as each wheel on every train comes completely off the broken track.

Three rail safety experts who looked at this video say it's unsafe, including a former NTSB rail accident investigator whom after seeing the video came to the location for a first-hand look.

"The gap is more than two feet," Former NTSB Rail Investigator Pat Riley said. "Basically what you have here is a train that derails and re-rails. And you can see that it's been going on for some time because the ends are battered."

We asked Riley if he thought it was a danger.

"It's definitely a danger," he said. "The track conditions are unsafe."

Workers near the track say that the rail has been broken for at least two months.

"There's such a large piece of the track missing that it thumps real loud every time it goes by and you can feel our whole building shake," said Larry Rhodes, who works nearby.

Many of the freight cars rock back and forth as they roll across the missing rail. What worries the workers and our rail expert is this -- chemical tanker cars going over the 26-inch gap.

In one case, we saw tanker cars with hazardous placards for sulphuric acid go by. The Emergency Response Guidebook lists the chemical as toxic and, if inhaled, may cause severe injury, burns or death.

"It's highly corrosive, highly toxic rolling over that more than two foot gap," Riley said. "It's a disaster waiting to happen."

"Workers say three to four trains a day come through this part of New Jersey known as Chemical Alley because of its oil terminals and chemical plants -- all in the shadow of Manhattan

"I can't believe a big operation like a railroad would run with that kind of equipment day in and day out," said Larry Rhodes, who works nearby.

Monday, a spokeswoman for Conrail, which owns the track, said they do take precautions to ensure safety here. She said before every train comes through the track is inspected and each train is restricted to a speed of just two miles per hour. Conrail said it also intends to fix the broken rail later this week.

"It shouldn't pass inspection in that condition," Riley said, adding that he thinks there's a risk for derailment.

SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have a story that needs to be investigated? 7 On Your Side Investigates at Eyewitness News want to hear from you!

Email your questions, issues, and story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com, call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397), or fill out the form above.
You can also contact Jim Hoffer on Facebook and Twitter.
Related Topics:
news7 on your side investigationrail safetytrain safetytrainsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Investigation into ACS 'foster care panic'
MTA rolls out sleep apnea testing system-wide
Widow of driver killed in Turnpike crash still waiting for funeral costs
Landlord of building where kids were killed found to have violations at other buildings
More 7 on your side investigation
NEWS
CDC Issues New Vaccine Guidelines for Adults
Dakota Access Pipeline Decision Could Come This Week: Army Corps of Engineers
Gang member arrested in 2005 murder of college basketball player
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
More News
Top Stories
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
NYPD: Karina Vetrano's fight led to suspected killer
DNA lab talks about technology that solved Vetrano murder
AccuWeather Alert: Wild week of weather ahead
DA on child rape suspect: 'This is a real life boogeyman'
Claims of neglect prompt Hempstead Animal Shelter audit
Police: 8-year-old boy fatally shoots 5-year-old sister
Show More
Daring Staten Island dine-and-dash caught on camera
Police: Woman shoots boyfriend in fight over cold taco
Gang member arrested in 2005 murder of college basketball player
Police: Pa. Amber Alert a false alarm due to rolling car
NYPD: 16-year-old girl punched, falls on subway tracks
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos