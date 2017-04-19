A hit-and-run victim is now looking for clues in the crime against her.She's frustrated that police haven't found the driver in the two months since the horrific accident that left her critically injured."I wish that person would've at least got out of the car," said Claudia Seda, hit-and-run victim.22-year-old Seda is still suffering the physical and physical emotional scars from a hit-and-run driver."If you can live your life knowing you hit somebody and ran over someone in critical condition, you're a horrible person," Seda said.It was February 2nd around midnight. Seda and her husband were crossing White Plains Road by Tremont Avenue in the Parkchester Section of the Bronx.She says they had the right of way, but then a black SUV turned left onto White Plains Road. She didn't stand a chance."I got about to the middle of the street and I see him the bright lights and I said, 'No, no stop,' and that was it," Seda said.Seda went into a coma. Her leg was shattered. Her liver was lacerated. Her head was slashed open."The impact was so hard that your body goes into shock," Seda said.Now more than two months later, Seda has a permanent titanium rod in her leg and is in physical therapy learning how to walk and balance again.She says adding to her pain is the knowledge that the driver has still not been caught."I don't know how anyone can live with that, to do that to a person," Seda said.Surveillance video barely shows the SUV making the turn and running over her.But without a license plate or better image, she fears she'll never have justice for her or her 18-month-old son.Her husband was also hit that night, but Eyewitness News is told his injuries were not as critical because he was walking a few steps behind her."I just get anxiety around cars, and the first time I crossed the street, I cried and they had to drag me across the street because it's hard," Seda said.Seda used to work as a medical assistant at a physical therapy office but now she goes there as a patient and has been unable to return to work.