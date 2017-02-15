NEWS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump slams media over treatment of Flynn, dodges questions on Russia
Reporter's notebook: Inside Venezuela's crumbling public health care system
Ex-boyfriend charged in correction officer's execution-style murder
AAA survey: Young millennials are worst behaved drivers
More News
Top Stories
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
VIDEO: Man tackled by NYPD says arrest caused fractured skull
Infection caused by rat urine in Bronx kills 1, sickens 2 others
Trump slams intelligence officials, media over Flynn, Russia
Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
1-month-old's death a homicide, under investigation
Ex-boyfriend charged in correction officer's execution-style murder
Show More
Former Dairy Queen manager charged with manslaughter in bullied teen's suicide
Kate Upton is SI's swimsuit queen again
AAA survey: Young millennials are worst behaved drivers
3 men arrested, accused of threatening 7-Eleven clerk
Woman arrested in mysterious death of N. Korean leader's half brother
More News
Top Video
Infection caused by rat urine in Bronx kills 1, sickens 2 others
Trump urges Israeli PM to 'hold off' on settlements
Hidden New York: Rare access to the Frick Museum
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video