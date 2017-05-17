Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
NEWS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2004042" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 01:32PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
What we know about Comey's memo on Trump
ANALYSIS: Trump's tumultuous week sets up battle for presidential survival
Podiatrist, girlfriend sentenced in plot to murder wife
Ryan says he has confidence in Trump, McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate
More News
Top Stories
14-year-old boy charged in fire at Manhattan synagogue
Woman stabbed to death in LI home; Suspect in custody
Man pours bleach on himself, runs around grocery store naked
Search underway for NYC CEO, 3 others after plane debris found
'Roseanne' to return with original cast 30 years after premiere on ABC
Puerto Rico militant freed from custody after 36 years
McDonald's pulls ad that upset bereavement groups
Show More
Battle over woman's wind chimes in Greenpoint
Podiatrist, girlfriend sentenced in plot to murder wife
Police: Wrong-way driver causes crash on Hutchinson Pkwy
NYPD: 2 young sisters groped on Brooklyn sidewalk
Trump to Coast Guard grads: 'No politician in history...treated worse'
More News
Top Video
14-year-old boy charged in fire at Manhattan synagogue
NYPD: 2 young sisters groped on Brooklyn sidewalk
Woman stabbed to death in LI home; Suspect in custody
Trump to Coast Guard grads: 'No politician in history...treated worse'
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York