Family, friends bid final farewell to mom of 6 killed in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Family and friends bid a final farewell Wednesday to a mother of six who was gunned down in Brooklyn while walking home from her job as an MTA subway conductor on May 1.
Funeral services were held for 41-year-old Jacqueline Dicks at the J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home in Jamaica, Queens.
Memorial messages were seen on MTA buses:
Bus message in memory of slain MTA conductor and mother of 6 Jacqueline Dicks whose funeral is today. Shot by her boyfriend 5/1. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/EBFsC6SND3— Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) May 10, 2017
Dicks, whose children range in age from 4 to 24, had only worked for the MTA since June of 2016, and she had just finished her shift on the N line in Queens before she was killed.
Police say she was approached by three men and shot, point blank, in the head.
Dicks' boyfriend was wanted for questioning in the murder, but 44-year-old Zire King, was found dead last week after a standoff in Hackensack.
Police said he was the main suspect after finding inconsistencies in his story.