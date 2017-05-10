NEWS

Family, friends bid final farewell to mom of 6 killed in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Family and friends bid a final farewell Wednesday to a mother of six who was gunned down in Brooklyn while walking home from her job as an MTA subway conductor on May 1.

Funeral services were held for 41-year-old Jacqueline Dicks at the J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home in Jamaica, Queens.

Memorial messages were seen on MTA buses:

Dicks, whose children range in age from 4 to 24, had only worked for the MTA since June of 2016, and she had just finished her shift on the N line in Queens before she was killed.

Police say she was approached by three men and shot, point blank, in the head.

Dicks' boyfriend was wanted for questioning in the murder, but 44-year-old Zire King, was found dead last week after a standoff in Hackensack.



Police said he was the main suspect after finding inconsistencies in his story.
Related Topics:
newsshootingmtabrooklyn newsEast New YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
White House says Trump did not prompt DOJ review of Comey
2 kids missing after visit with father found safe; dad in custody
More News
Top Stories
Body discovered in water in Central Park; 2nd in 2 days
'I want this guy to get caught' - Mom describes attack on teen daughter
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big' dead at 45
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Police: Pizzeria worker busted selling coke in parking lot
Show More
2 kids missing after visit with father found safe; dad in custody
One arrested after fight on Southwest flight caught on video
Bronx substitute teacher fired after allegedly ripping hijab off student's head
'Dance Moms' star speaks out exclusively to ABC News
Person killed, 2 deputies hurt in Trenton; standoff underway
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Comey sought more Russia probe resources before firing
'I want this guy to get caught' - Mom describes attack on teen daughter
Hidden New York: What are those mysterious tiles?
More Video