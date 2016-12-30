  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: FDNY battles 5-alarm fire burning through row of stores in Kew Gardens, Queens
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: 5-alarm fire tears through row of stores in Kew Gardens; 3 firefighters injured
NEWS

Father and son to be reunited after Cuomo commutes sentence after 27 years

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 100 people on Friday.

Some are controversial, but one of them apparently has no controversy.

In fact, he's been adamant that he was convicted for a murder he didn't commit.

Now, he's looking forward to reuniting with his 30-year-old son. His son was just a toddler when his father went to prison.

"I was waiting for him, waiting at the window," Felipe Rodriguez, Jr. said.

That was Felipe Rodriguez, Jr.'s only wish from the window of his Brownsville, Brooklyn, apartment, and after nearly three decades it's finally coming true.

"There are a lot of holes that will never be filled. Kids' things that you can do with your father. Play ball, go see your first game, all that's gone," Rodrigues Jr. said.

He was just 3 years old when his father, Felipe Rodriguez, Sr. was convicted of murder and sent upstate to prison.

Rodriguez always maintained that he was innocent, and his son says there was never a doubt.

"He's always been a man of faith. He stayed strong for 27 years, almost 28 years," Rodriguez, Jr. said.

Rodriguez Sr. was a 23-year-old married father when he was convicted of murdering Maureen Fernandez.

He served 27 years of a 25-to-life sentence.

He even refused parole because his innocence meant more to him then his freedom.

For more than a decade, The Innocence Project has fought to overturn his conviction, pointing to many issues with the handling of the case. Those issues include a police informant who admitted during a taped interview that he fabricated the story.

Friday, Governor Cuomo commuted the sentence.

"The evidence against him was deeply flawed and there's a lot of detail we provided the governor. I don't know if the governor thinks he is innocent or not, but I certainly do," his lawyer said.

Rodriguez was a model prisoner.

In 2013, his work with the Catholic Church earned him praise from Cardinal Timothy Dolan who paid him a visit.

His son told Eyewitness News he's making plans for their reunion, which he expects will happen in a couple of weeks.

"He always told me believe in God, stay strong, take care of your family. He taught me everything from jail. I can only imagine what he could've done if he were here," Rodriguez, Jr. said.
Related Topics:
newsandrew cuomosentencingjailBrownsvilleNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
Park ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction reinstated
Kellyanne Conway's Husband Under Consideration for Solicitor General
WATCH LIVE: 5-alarm fire tears through row of stores in Kew Gardens; 3 firefighters injured
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 5-alarm fire tears through row of stores in Kew Gardens; 3 firefighters injured
Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction reinstated
Officer rescues child from moving car; mom driving says 'I took PCP'
Park ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Officers shoot suspect during domestic violence call in NJ
Sources: NYPD suspends officer guarding prisoner who escaped
Show More
Schedule announced for start of Second Avenue Subway
Man kills 16-year-old girl after he can't pay for sex, officials say
Russian compound on Long Island closing after election hacking
Mother dies, 2 daughters injured in chairlift fall
Butler team plane loses cabin pressure; coach says 'it was scary, we had guys crying'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos