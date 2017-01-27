NEWS

FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer

EMBED </>More News Videos

Ken Rosato has more on this murder mystery.

ABC7 I-TEAM INVESTIGATION
By and Barb Markoff
BELMOPAN, Belize --
The FBI says more than one person may be involved in the murder of ABC7 executive producer Anne Swaney, from our sister station in Chicago, who was killed a year ago while vacationing in Belize.

"We believe that people, the public in Belize, may have information about the suspect or suspects that committed this crime," FBI Special Agent Paul Clark told the I-Team on Wednesday.

At the U.S. Embassy in Belmopan, the capital of Belize, there is optimism that Swaney's murder can be solved even after a year.

Swaney, executive producer of online operations at WLS-TV, disappeared Jan. 14, 2016 from a yoga deck near the Mopan River in western Belize. The next day, her body was found in the water. She died of strangulation, an autopsy determined.

The Belize National Police are in charge of the investigation.

The FBI bureau in Miami has offered manpower, crime lab assistance and expertise, Clark said.

"Over the past year, we've been actively involved with them every step of the way and they've been welcoming to that and they hope, just as much as we do, that we can catch these subject or subjects," Clark said. "BNP want to find this person or persons just as much as we do."

This week, the FBI also offered a $10,000 reward for information about Swaney's murder. They have established a phone number in Belize for tips and information because federal authorities believe someone in-country knows about the case.

"The only witness that we have is a Guatemalan national, he was in the area. However, due to insufficient evidence he was only charged with immigration offenses and he was allowed to go back home," said Raphael Martinez, of the Belize National Police.

The Guatemalan national, identified as 24-year old Victor Menjivar, was re-questioned by Belizean police and FBI. Menjivar had been fishing in the river where Swaney's body was found.

At the Belize police headquarters on Wednesday, officials sent condolences to Swaney's friends and family

"We want to reassure the family, as well, that we are doing everything in our power to bring closure to this case," Martinez said. "I'm hopeful that we will solve it, it's very important to this country."

Police said no one has been ruled out a suspect, but Belize police admit there is no evidence that anyone at the resort where Swaney was staying was involved in her murder.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationtouristu.s. & worldI-Team
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
1 year after ABC7 executive producer murdered, ranch owner has lost majority of business
FBI offers $10K reward in murder of ABC7 executive producer
1 year later, murder of ABC7 producer in Belize still unsolved
3 weeks later, no new leads in Belize murder investigation
Funeral visitation, memorial held for ABC7 Executive Producer Anne Swaney
Memorial horse ride held for ABC7 Executive Producer Anne Swaney
Remembering our ABC7 colleague Anne Swaney
Investigators seek new leads in Anne Swaney murder
FBI joins Anne Swaney murder investigation in Belize
New 'person of concern' in murder of ABC7's Anne Swaney
NEWS
Abortion opponents descend on DC for March for Life rally
President Trump: 'Very Early' To Talk About Lifting Sanctions Against Russia
Vice President Mike Pence Tells March for Life: 'Life Is Winning Again in America'
Mumps Outbreak Worsens in Washington State
More News
Top Stories
Search on for missing mom after blood found in apartment and car
Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during fight
Firefighters burglarized while saving teen from burning home
California dispatchers prevent Facebook Live suicide on Long Island
Adults overdose in car with 2 kids in backseat
Man allegedly assaults Muslim Delta employee at JFK
Parents of teen who killed himself sue his former school in Brooklyn
Show More
Hammer hits windshield of car on Garden State Parkway
Police: Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old in custody
ACS making changes after blistering report, child deaths
Abortion opponents descend on DC for March for Life rally
3-year-old East Harlem boy's death labeled a homicide
More News
Top Video
Suspect shot after trying to hit officer with car in Newark, police say
Search on for missing mom after blood found in apartment and car
President Trump meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video