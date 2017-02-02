NEWS

Firefighters rescue 3 people from roof of burning home in New Rochelle

New Rochelle fire on Thursday night. (WABC)

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
Firefighters rescued 3 people from the roof of a burning home in New Rochelle on Thursday night.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a three-story home on Elm Street just before 7 p.m. It then spread to the top adjacent floor.

Three people were home at the time of the fire and climbed to the roof to be rescued by firefighters.

The New Rochelle Fire Chief said that a few firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion, but no one was injured.

Firefighters remained on the scene hours later putting out the flames.
