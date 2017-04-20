Foundation presents sons of slain EMT with large donation

There was a special honor on Thursday night for the family of an EMT who was killed last month.The Tunnel to Towers Foundation presented a check for more than $200,000 to Yadira Arroyo's five sons, at a gala at the One World Trade.Donations poured in from 37 states and the UK, after Arroyo was run over by an allegedly drugged man who stole her ambulance in the Bronx.Also, noted artist Scott Lobaido finished up a portrait of Arroyo that the foundation commissioned him to create for her sons.