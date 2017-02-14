NEWS

Gov. Andrew Cuomo blocks New York City Council plastic bag fee

ALBANY, New York --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has blocked New York City Council's fee on non-reusable shopping bags just hours before it was supposed to take effect.

Cuomo on Tuesday approved a measure to forbid the city from placing any fees on disposable shopping bags until at least next year. The state Assembly and Senate both voted to block the 5-cent fee last week.

Cuomo, a Democrat, called the fee "deeply flawed" because it would allow store owners to keep the profit.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had championed the bag fee as a way to reduce litter and protect the environment.

Critics say overruling the city is an example of government overreach.

Cuomo announced a task force to address the environmental impact of plastic bags by the end of the year.
