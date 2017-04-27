NEWS

Brooklyn homeless shelter partially evacuated due to CO levels

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A homeless shelter was partially evacuated while firefighters battled a manhole fire in front of the Brooklyn building.

The manhole fire, on Junius Street, created high carbon monoxide levels in a utility room in the basement.

About 130 residents were temporarily evacuated from the first floor and basement while authorities ventilated the building.

An MTA bus was brought in to temporarily shelter the residents until the carbon monoxide levels decreased.

No residents were injured.

Junius Street was closed between Liberty Avenue and East New York Avenue.
