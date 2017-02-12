Hundreds gather at Jewish rally for refugees in Battery Park

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a rally for refugees in Battery Park, part of a larger National Day of Jewish Action for Refugees.The group called on elected officials to reject President Trump's executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program and demand that 'America's doors are reopened to refugees fleeing violence and persecution.'The rally was organized by HIAS, the global Jewish nonprofit protecting refugees.Among the scheduled speakers were New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.The White House directive had suspended the nation's refugee program and barred all entries from seven Muslim-majority countries.