Husband charged with murder in wife's disappearance in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A missing person's case has now turned into a case of murder.

Police say he not only broke his vows, he broke the law, and now 42-year-old Phillip Martin is being charged with murder in connection to his wife's disappearance.

She was last seen at the couple's apartment nearly a month ago.

But just what happened to her, and how she died, police say only her husband can answer.

Exchanging his wedding band for a pair of cuffs, police escorted Martin and charged him with murder.

Investigators say he promised to protect and love his wife for eternity...but instead he betrayed his sacred oath and allegedly confessed to killing and dismembering 43-year-old Diana Rodriguez-Martin.

"It's gruesome, it's very inhuman, I don't know what would drive an individual to resort to such measures," said Larry Nunes, a neighbor.

Diana was last seen at their apartment on January 16th.

Then she vanished without a trace. She was reported missing on Monday.

Neighbors say they heard the couple fighting frequently but never thought something like this could happen.

"I remember the last time I seen them they was fighting they had police up and down," said Denise Cork, a neighbor. "I would hear them arguing all the time, like, 'I'll kill you, I'll F-you up,' always cursing and fighting, so I'm kind of shocked."

Crime scene investigators spent hours Friday sifting through and removing evidence from the couple's fourth floor home.

However police haven't been able to find Diana's remains.

"It's unfathomable, like to live in such close quarters to someone who could possibly be capable of the things that it's just unfathomable, you never think that, no," said Perri Rodolph, a neighbor.

Police say Phillip Martin has three prior arrests and two of them were for attacking his wife.
