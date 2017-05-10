Police are investigating following an attack on a teenager in her Brooklyn apartment after she was followed home from a subway station.The teen and her 2-year-old brother were followed by a man as they came out of the Franklin Avenue station in Crown Heights on May 3rd, just a few blocks from their home.When they got to their apartment, police say the suspect started talking to them and forced his way inside, where he punched the teen several times and choked her."He choked her, he scratched her face and she was fighting him, calling for help but nobody came to help, nobody," said the teen's mother, Christiana Sainthilaire, who is living in fear and doesn't want to show her face.She was at work when the man began to follow the pair, grabbing the 2-year-old."He was grabbing his hand so when he was grabbing his hand, she was like no leave him, leave him, he took him and start carrying him," said Sainthilaire.The suspect continued to follow them. And the teenager was hoping once she got to her Crown Heights building she could find help."As soon as she gets in there she opens the first door, she kept screaming for help, nobody came and helped her in the building," her mom said.Police say the man asked to use the teen's phone.She opened her apartment door hoping to lock the man out, but that's when he began to attack her."He pushed the door with his feet and get inside and then he wanted to fight her and everything, its terrible," said Sainthilaire.Police tell us the man stole the teens cell phone and laptop before he fled.The teen ran outside and borrowed a phone, calling for help. Her mother is outraged."She was very terrified for her to go to school, it could take her a couple of days for her to get back to her feet," she said.Now this mother is pleading for help, hoping someone know who attacked her daughter."I really want this guy to get caught, I don't want this guy to be out there to attack any other teenager or anybody else," she said.The teen was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition with several cuts to her face and neck. The toddler was not injured.The NYPD describes the suspsect as a male black, in his 30s, 5'5" to 5'7"; last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the Superman logo, a black jacket with yellow piping on its arms and grey sweatpants.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).