Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
NEWS
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who passed away in 2016
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wabc
Related Topics:
news
celebrity deaths
famous death
celebrity
u.s. & world
entertainment
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Related
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
NEWS
American Injured in Turkey Nightclub Calls Attack 'a Massive Tragedy'
1 dead, 1 wounded in Queens shooting; NYC's first homicide of year
ISIS Claims Istanbul Nightclub Attack That Killed 39
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 wounded in Queens shooting; NYC's first homicide of year
Officer's car gets hooked onto stolen truck during police pursuit
NYPD investigating 3 deadly hit-and-run accidents
Conflicting versions of what caused Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve disaster
Dog attacks owners after they tried to put sweater on him
MTA Chairman and CEO Tom Prendergast to retire
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Istanbul nightclub that killed 39
Show More
Community mourns teen basketball player killed in Mount Vernon shooting
Man killed in stabbing inside Bronx apartment
Philly Zoo euthanizes 25-year-old lion, believed to be oldest in US
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
Death of woman at Bayonne housing project labelled suspicious
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York