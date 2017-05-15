NEWS

Investigation underway into fire at historic Lower East Side synagogue

CeFaan Kim has more from the Lower East Side. (Ara Chekmayan)

CeFaan Kim
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Investigators are trying to find out what sparked a massive fire at a historic synagogue on the Lower East Side.

Streets in the area remain blocked off as firefighters work on putting out hot spots.

More than 100 firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze at the historic Beth Hamedrash Hagodol on 64 Norfolk Street.



Fire officials say flames broke out around 7 p.m.

The good news is that the synagogue was vacant for a decade, and no one was injured.

The Gothic structure was originally built in 1850 as a Baptist church.

It later served as synagogue for the Beth Hamedrash Hagodol Orthodox Jewish congregation for over 120 years ago. The synagogue was closed in 2007.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
