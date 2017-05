Investigators are trying to find out what sparked a massive fire at a historic synagogue on the Lower East Side.Streets in the area remain blocked off as firefighters work on putting out hot spots.More than 100 firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze at the historic Beth Hamedrash Hagodol on 64 Norfolk Street.Fire officials say flames broke out around 7 p.m.The good news is that the synagogue was vacant for a decade, and no one was injured.The Gothic structure was originally built in 1850 as a Baptist church.It later served as synagogue for the Beth Hamedrash Hagodol Orthodox Jewish congregation for over 120 years ago. The synagogue was closed in 2007.