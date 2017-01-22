NEWS

JetBlue flight from Newark forced to divert after bomb threat note found

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A flight from New Jersey was forced to divert after a passenger discovered a written bomb threat on board the plane.

Airline officials say the JetBlue flight took off from Newark Saturday and was headed to the Dominican Republic, but was diverted to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Airport.

The Broward Sheriff's office says the plane was cleared several hours after it landed and no device was found.

The jetliner was then able to take off again for the Dominican Republic.

No arrests have been made.
Related Topics:
newsflight divertedjetbluenewark liberty international airportNewark
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
15 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
More than 1 Million Rally at Women's Marches in US and Around World
Small plane crashes in New Jersey; pilot injured
More News
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
AccuWeather: Strong Nor'easter headed our way Sunday
70-year-old woman attacked in her Bay Ridge apartment
Trump bashes media over inauguration coverage
Mayor's Office: Official count on NYC Women's March exceeds 400k
11 dead, 23 injured following tornadoes in southern Georgia
Police: NJ man owed over $56k in EZ-Pass violations
Show More
Women's March on Washington among largest in city's history
Woman assaulted, robbed in Central Park in broad daylight, police say
Police: Teen stabbed after fight on J train
Small plane crashes in New Jersey; pilot injured
Bandit makes off with auto shop's toilet paper
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos