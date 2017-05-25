Jewelry store robbed in Downtown Brooklyn by men dressed as construction workers

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) --Police in Downtown Brooklyn are investigating the brazen robbery of a jewelry store.
It happened inside Court Street Jewelers on Court Street around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Three men dressed as construction workers went into the store, took out a handgun and assaulted an employee.
Police say one man dressed in a white protective/Tyvek suit stayed outside the store as a lookout.
The men took more than $800,000 of jewelry, gold and cash.
The four men fled northbound on Court Street. Police recovered the Tyvek suit nearby.
A 67-year-old man suffered a cut on his head and was taken to an area hospital for observation.
So far, there are no arrests.