JFK Airport experiencing temporary outage with processing system at customs

Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017

Customs and Border Protection has nationwide outage. Expect delays in passenger processing until the system is restored. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 3, 2017

JFK Airport is among a handful of airports across the United States experiencing a temporary outage with processing systems at customs Monday night.The outage is creating delays of about 90 minutes, according to Port Authority. Newark Airport is also experiencing some delays as well.Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also tweeted that they were experiencing delays due to an outage as well.A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson issued a statement Monday night saying,