NEWS

JFK Airport experiencing temporary outage with processing system at customs

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
JFK Airport is among a handful of airports across the United States experiencing a temporary outage with processing systems at customs Monday night.

The outage is creating delays of about 90 minutes, according to Port Authority. Newark Airport is also experiencing some delays as well.


Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also tweeted that they were experiencing delays due to an outage as well.



A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson issued a statement Monday night saying,
"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."
Related Topics:
newsjfk international airportairport newsJamaica (QN12)New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Man followed woman into Ditmas Park elevator in attempted rape
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
Trump Is No 'Email Person' but 'Knows Things About Hacking'
4 Dead from Suspected Pesticide Poisoning at Texas Home
More News
Top Stories
WATCH: Police searching for 3 men involved in $6 million Midtown jewelry heist
Off-duty New Rochelle officer charged in fatal car crash
Police: Man followed woman into Ditmas Park elevator in attempted rape
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
2 injured after car slams into Bronx pizzeria
1 dead, 1 wounded in Queens shooting; NYC's first homicide of year
Officer's car gets hooked onto stolen truck during police pursuit
Show More
Conflicting versions of what caused Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve disaster
Friends, teammates come together to mourn teen killed in Mount Vernon shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Mother says twins with autism not allowed to attend special education classes
NYPD investigating 3 deadly hit-and-run accidents
Dog attacks owners after they tried to put sweater on him
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos