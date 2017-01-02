JFK Airport experiencing temporary outage with processing system at customs

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --JFK Airport is among a handful of airports across the United States experiencing a temporary outage with processing systems at customs Monday night.
The outage is creating delays of about 90 minutes, according to Port Authority. Newark Airport is also experiencing some delays as well.
Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also tweeted that they were experiencing delays due to an outage as well.
Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience.— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017
Customs and Border Protection has nationwide outage. Expect delays in passenger processing until the system is restored.— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 3, 2017
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson issued a statement Monday night saying,
"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."