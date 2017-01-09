NEWS

Jury selection to begin in trial of Rockland County podiatrist charged with plotting to kill his wife

Eyewitness News
NEW CITY, New York (WABC) --
Jury selection gets underway Monday in the trial of a well-known Rockland County podiatrist who is charged with plotting to have his wife killed.

Ira Bernstein was arrested before the alleged plot could be carried out.

In September, his girlfriend Kelly Gribeluk pleaded guilty to plotting with him to have his estranged wife run over in a way that would look like an accident.

Bernstein pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on numerous charges.

He was arrested in May 2015 by Ramapo police in what they described as a complicated conspiracy case, one the doctor denies.
Kelly Gribelukwas also arraigned on numerous conspiracy charges.

Investigators from Ramapo and the district attorney's office described an elaborate plan using wiretaps, meetings and even cash payments to build a complicated case against the pair that led to their arrest.
