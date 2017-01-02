NEWS

LI mosque charity box robbed on Christmas and New Year's day

HEWLETT, N.Y. --
Police say a man stole from a Long Island mosque's charity donations box on Christmas and New Year's Day.

Huzaifa Shafeeq was arraigned on burglary charges Monday, when bail was set at $1,500. There was no immediate response to a message left with the Legal Aid Society, which represented him.

Nassau County police say the 22-year-old got in through a window at the Islamic Center of the Five Towns, in Hewlett, and took cash from a charity box on the two Sunday holidays.

Islamic Center board member Iqbal Rasheed says the amount taken wasn't large. He says the center's leaders felt the thief needed help, so they called police.

He says he doesn't know Shafeeq personally.
Related Topics:
newslong island newsburglarycharity
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Man followed woman into Ditmas Park elevator in attempted rape
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
Trump Is No 'Email Person' but 'Knows Things About Hacking'
JFK Airport experiencing temporary outage with processing system at customs
4 Dead from Suspected Pesticide Poisoning at Texas Home
More News
Top Stories
JFK Airport experiencing temporary outage with processing system at customs
WATCH: Police searching for 3 men involved in $6 million Midtown jewelry heist
Off-duty New Rochelle officer charged in fatal car crash
Police: Man followed woman into Ditmas Park elevator in attempted rape
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
2 injured after car slams into Bronx pizzeria
1 dead, 1 wounded in Queens shooting; NYC's first homicide of year
Show More
Officer's car gets hooked onto stolen truck during police pursuit
Conflicting versions of what caused Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve disaster
Friends, teammates come together to mourn teen killed in Mount Vernon shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Mother says twins with autism not allowed to attend special education classes
NYPD investigating 3 deadly hit-and-run accidents
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos