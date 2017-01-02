Police say a man stole from a Long Island mosque's charity donations box on Christmas and New Year's Day.Huzaifa Shafeeq was arraigned on burglary charges Monday, when bail was set at $1,500. There was no immediate response to a message left with the Legal Aid Society, which represented him.Nassau County police say the 22-year-old got in through a window at the Islamic Center of the Five Towns, in Hewlett, and took cash from a charity box on the two Sunday holidays.Islamic Center board member Iqbal Rasheed says the amount taken wasn't large. He says the center's leaders felt the thief needed help, so they called police.He says he doesn't know Shafeeq personally.