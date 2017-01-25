Large building fire reported in Flushing, Queens

Firefighters are battling a large building fire that's spread to a second building in Queens Wednesday afternoon.The fire broke out at about 2 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near the intersection of Main Street in Flushing.The fire has generated a four-alarm response so far.There are several stores on the ground floor of at least one of the buildings.Fire officials said the fire is in the duct work of the building, and that's how they believe it spread to the second building.At least two firefighters are being evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.Delays are reported on the nearby 7 train line due to the fire. The following buses have been rerouted: Q12, Q15, Q17, Q27, W44, and Nassau County bus N20g.Stay with abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.