NEWS

Large building fire reported in Flushing, Queens

(Photo/@telliotter via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Firefighters are battling a large building fire that's spread to a second building in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 2 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near the intersection of Main Street in Flushing.

The fire has generated a four-alarm response so far.

There are several stores on the ground floor of at least one of the buildings.

Fire officials said the fire is in the duct work of the building, and that's how they believe it spread to the second building.

At least two firefighters are being evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

Delays are reported on the nearby 7 train line due to the fire. The following buses have been rerouted: Q12, Q15, Q17, Q27, W44, and Nassau County bus N20g.

Stay with abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newsfireFlushingNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LIPA approves massive wind energy project off Long Island
Victim identified after body parts found in the Bronx
Police question person-of-interest in Staten Island double shooting
President Trump: Construction of Border Wall Will Begin in Months
More News
Top Stories
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
Police: Teen sleeping with teacher extorted thousands from her
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
Trump moves on border wall, takes aim at sanctuary cities
Victim identified after body parts found in the Bronx
Show More
House Science chair: Get news from Trump, not media
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Man hailed as a hero for finding missing teen with autism
Police question person-of-interest in Staten Island double shooting
More News
Photos
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos