FDNY says spread to 15 stores. 175 firefighters on scene. Will take few more hours to get under control. Cause being investigated. pic.twitter.com/al0tZinUJQ — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) January 25, 2017

Firefighters are battling a large building fire in a shopping district that's spread to at least 15 stores in Queens Wednesday afternoon.The fire broke out at about 2 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near the intersection of Main Street in Flushing.The fire has generated a four-alarm response so far.Fire officials said there was a partial collapse of the rear roof.Here's a look at photos showing flames shooting from the roof:Fire officials said the fire is in the duct work of the building, and that's how they believe it spread to the second building.At least two firefighters are being evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.As of 5:30 p.m., firefighters said it will take several more hours before the fire is under control.The MTA said the fire is causing delays in both directions on the 7 train line, as some of the water firefighters are using to fight the fire is leaking into the Main Street subway station. The following buses have been rerouted: Q12, Q15, Q17, Q27, W44, and Nassau County bus N20g.Here's video from the Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim at the scene:Stay with abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.